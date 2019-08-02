White House adviser Kudlow: Trump not satisfied with progress in US-China trade talks

Additional comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow continue to cross the wires as he comments on the latest developments surrounding the US-China trade conflict.

"President Trump is not satisfied with progress in the US-China trade talks," Kudlow told Fox News and said that he has not heard anything definitive about the possibility of a delay of new tariffs on Chinese imports. "Additional Chinese purchases of US agricultural products would be a plus."

Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are trading deep in the negative territory at the beginning of the session on Friday.