White House adviser Kudlow: Trump doesn't want a weaker dollar

Following his comments about the US-China trade conflict, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that he did not agree with the view that US President Donald Trump wanted the dollar to be weaker.

"Trump is concerned other countries may be manipulating their own currencies lower," Kudlow said during an interview with CNBC. "The US wants the dollar to remain the dominant currency in the world."

The US Dollar Index seems to be pushing higher on these remarks and was last up 0.2% on the day at 98.