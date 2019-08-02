White House adviser Kudlow: Trump doesn't like that Europe is essentially manipulating euro

In an interview with Fox News, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow argued that negative rates in Europe reflect a "terrible European economy" and added that President Trump doesn't like the idea that Europe is essentially manipulating the euro.

"I don't think more liquidity, quantitative easing will do the job in Europe," Kudlow noted.

These remarks don't seem to be impacting the market action and the EUR/USD pair was last seen moving sideways near the 1.11 mark where it was up 0.15% on a daily basis.