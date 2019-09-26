White House adviser Kudlow: Trade deal with China would not require ‘Congressional OK’

In an interview with Fox Business Network, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that they wouldn't need the approval of the Congress if they were to reach a trade deal with China. "China’s recent moves in commodities have been very positive," Kudlow added.

These comments failed to help market sentiment recover and the 10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield was last down 3.3% on a daily basis at 1.682%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index was virtually unchanged on the day at 99.03.