White House adviser Kudlow: Temperatures are calmer now in US-China trade talks

During an interview with CNBC on Friday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that temperatures were calmer now in the US-China trade talks. "The US-China phone call earlier this week went well," Kudlow noted. "The main US and Chinese trade negotiators will meet in October."

However, Kudlow further reiterated that it was still difficult to predict the outcome of the trade talks.

These comments failed to help the market sentiment recover and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 0.6% on a daily basis.