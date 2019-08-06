White House adviser Kudlow: Open to possible changes on new tariffs if things go well with China talks

Commenting on the US-China trade conflict, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the US was still planning on Chinese trade team coming to the US in September and added that they were open to possible changes on new tariffs if things go well with China in next round of negotiations.

"President Trump would like to continue negotiations with China, he wants to make the right deal with China," Kudlow said, per Reuters. Regarding the yuan's valuation, "The US cannot tolerate the depreciation of China's yuan," Kudlow stated.

These comments seem to be helping the US Dollar Index extends its daily recovery. As of writing, the index was up 0.35% on the day at 97.75.