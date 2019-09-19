White House adviser Kudlow: Mood softening in US-China trade talks

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow crossed the wires in the last minutes, saying that there has been a softening in the mood in talks between US and China officials ahead of next month's high-level talks in Washington, per Reuters.

Earlier today, US Vice President Mike Pence also said that "atmospherics" on China were improving.

These comments did little to nothing to improve the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 2.5% on a daily basis.