White House adviser Kudlow: It's good thing if Fed lowers rates in September and October

Commenting on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy during an interview with Bloomberg TV, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that it would be a "good thing" if the Fed were to lower the policy rate in September and October.

Regarding the US-China trade dispute, Kudlow said that there were no conditions for October trade talks and noted that the US side would like to return to terms discussed in May.

Markets don't seem to be paying any mind to Kudlow's comments ahead of FOMC Chairman Powell's speech. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was virtually unchanged on the day.