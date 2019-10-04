White House adviser Kudlow: Deputies in US-China trade talks to meet Monday and Tuesday

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Friday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said deputies in the United States (US)-China trade talks will meet on Monday and Tuesday and added that principals, will meet on Thursday and Friday.

"I think there has been a softening in the psychology of the trade talks in the last month on both sides," Kudlow noted. "It is possible that US-China trade talks next week could show progress on opening the Chinese financial services market."

These remarks seem to be helping Wall Street's main indexes cling to their opening gains. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both adding 0.71% on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.9%.