White House adviser Kudlow: Could be some positive surprises coming out of US-China trade talks

In an interview with Bloomberg, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that there could be some positive surprises coming out of the United States (US)-China trade talks but added that he was not making a prediction.

"The US negotiating team going in open-minded into the US-china trade talks next week, Hong Kong democracy protests could impact talks we are monitoring the situation" Kudlow added. "I remain optimistic about chances for congressional approval of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)."

Markets largely ignored these remarks and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was last flat on the day at 1.535%.