“In equities, they didn’t share the gains seen in developed markets, with the MSCI EM index losing -2.5% over 2021. The regulatory crackdown in China hurt a number of sectors there, and there were concerns about property markets and China Evergrande Group in particular. A number of EM currencies also struggled significantly, including the Turkish Lira (-44.2%) and the Argentine Peso (-18.5%), although this was admittedly not helped by the US dollar’s outperformance (+6.4%).”

“These got off to a weak start and struggled to recover their losses through the year, not helped by the massive stimulus that arrived on the scene at the start. US Treasuries (-2.5%) and UK gilts (-5.2%) both recorded their first negative annual total return since 2013, whilst EU sovereigns (-3.4%) saw their first negative performance since 2006.”

“After its strongest performance in a decade in 2020, gold fell by -3.6% in 2021, marking its worst annual performance since 2015. Silver (-11.7%) had an even weaker performance, in what was also its biggest decline since 2015, whilst others including palladium (-22.2%) and platinum (-9.6%) lost ground too.”

Unlike the previous 5 years, when there was generally a uniform move higher or lower across multiple asset classes, 2021 was an incredibly even year with a roughly equal number of winners and losers. Precious metals and sovereign bonds both lost ground, and EM assets mostly struggled across the board, economists at Deutsche Bank report.

