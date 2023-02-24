Here’s a quick video analysing the German DAX with some actionable trade ideas ideas.
Trading leveraged products such as FX, CFDs and Spread Bets carry a high level of risk which means you could lose your capital and is therefore not suitable for all investors. All of this website’s contents and information provided by Fawad Razaqzada elsewhere, such as on telegram and other social channels, including news, opinions, market analyses, trade ideas, trade signals or other information are solely provided as general market commentary and do not constitute a recommendation or investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our disclaimer, terms and policies.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0600 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0600 on Friday as the risk-averse market environment provides a boost to the US Dollar. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis' January PCE inflation will be watched closely by market participants in the early American session.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2000 as US Dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.2000 during the European trading hours on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood provides a boost to the US Dollar ahead of the highly-anticipated January PCE inflation figures.
Gold falls to fresh 2023-low below $1,820 as US yields regain traction
Gold price remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level of 2023 below $1,820. Following the earlier pullback, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day, weighing on XAU/USD ahead of PCE inflation data.
Ethereum price hints at pullback as centralization risks are likely to emerge after Shanghai upgrade goes live
ETH shows a lack of bullish momentum after its new rally formed a local top. This exhaustion led to a minor retracement that caused ETH to flip a recently formed support level into a resistance barrier.
Block Earnings: SQ stock pops 8% despite mixed quarter
Block (SQ) stock surged 8% in Friday's premarket as the market got excited over the payments firm's mixed results. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.22 on revenue of $4.65 billion.