When is US PCE Price Index and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US PCE Price Index Overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the September Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline gauge is expected to ease from 0.4% to 0.3% during the reported month, while the yearly rate is seen rising to 4.7% from 4.3% in August. The core reading is forecast to rise 0.2% in September, down from 0.3% previous, and edge higher to 3.7% YoY from 3.6% in August.
According to Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet: “Inflationary pressures in the United States economy have not abated with the heat. Continuing supply-chain restrictions, labor shortages and commodity price increases are set to make the fall and winter as uncomfortable for consumers as the summer.”
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Against the backdrop of Thursday's dismal US GDP print, a stronger reading will further fuel worries about the risk of stagflation. This, however, will validate expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed and result in higher US bond yields/a stronger US dollar. Conversely, a softer print is likely to be overshadowed by the prevalent cautious mood in the financial markets. This, in turn, should act as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the major: “With Thursday's upsurge, EUR/USD broke above 1.1670 resistance but lost its momentum before reaching 1.1700. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart is edging lower after reaching 70, suggesting that the pair is now making a technical correction.”
Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “Currently, the pair is trying to flip 1.1670 into support and buyers could try to test 1.1700 as long as this level holds. Above 1.1700 (psychological level), the next resistance aligns at 1.1720 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of September downtrend) before 1.1770 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement). On the downside, 1.1670 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, former resistance) is the first support ahead of 1.1635 (50-period SMA) 1.1600 (psychological level, 100-period SMA).”
Key Notes
• Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index September Preview: Transitory inflation becomes permanent
• EUR/USD Forecast: Can euro crack 1.1700 ahead of the weekend?
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
About the US PCE Price Index
The Personal Spending released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Department of Commerce is an indicator that measures the total expenditure by individuals. The level of spending can be used as an indicator of consumer optimism. It is also considered as a measure of economic growth: While the Personal spending stimulates inflationary pressures, it could lead to rise interest rates. A high reading is positive (or Bullish) for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1630 after US inflation data
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways around 1.1650, EUR/USD started to edge higher in the early American session with the latest data from the US allowing the greenback to continue to erase Thursday's losses.
GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as dollar recovery continues
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3800 on Friday as the dollar extends its rebound in the American trading hours. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation remained unchanged at 3.6% on a yearly basis in September.
Gold dives to over one-week lows, below $1,780 level
Gold witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to one-and-half-week lows below $1,780 region. The dollar is back in demand on the last trading day of the week and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's dismal US GDP-led slide.
Dogecoin price can hit $1 if DOGE can clear one critical hurdle
Dogecoin price broke out of a massive descending triangle pattern on October 18. Although DOGE rallied 46% after a breakout, it is stuck under the $0.253 to $0.348 supply zone. A decisive close above this barrier will suggest that the meme coin has 220% gains on the table.
Amazon (AMZN) eyes steep drop on Q3 earnings miss
Amazon reports earnings miss after the close on Thursday. AMZN stock has been struggling for momentum. Can earnings provide the catalyst to push the share price of Amazon higher?