When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US CPI Overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the US consumer inflation figures for August, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to have decelerated to 0.3% during the reported month as compared to the 0.6% increase recorded in July. Meanwhile, the yearly rate is anticipated to have edged higher to 1.2% from the previous month's reading of 1.0%. The core CPI (excluding energy and food costs) is anticipated to have risen 0.2% MoM and yearly rate is seen holding steady at 1.6%.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair was seen hovering near daily tops, above mid-1.1800s ahead of the important macro data. Given that the Fed has shown readiness to allow inflation to overshoot the 2% target for some time, hotter-than-expected print is unlikely to impress the USD bulls. Conversely, a softer reading might be enough to exert some additional pressure on the already weaker greenback and assist the pair to build on this week's rebound from the 1.1750 support area.
Meanwhile, Pablo Piovano, FXStreet's own Analyst and Editor offered a brief technical outlook and provided important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “The continuation of the bullish impetus around EUR/USD could see the pair initially revisiting the August’s peak at 1.1965 ahead of another attempt to test the so far 2020 tops beyond 1.20 the figure (September 1). The RSI is navigating the 55-60 band, so there is enough room for the pair to attempt a move higher without entering into the overbought territory. On the downside, if recent lows in the mid-1.1700s are cleared on a convincing fashion, then the key contention area around 1.1700 could be exposed.”
Key Notes
• US CPI August Preview: Inflation gets demoted, again
• US CPI to rise to 1.4% YoY in August vs. July’s 1% – Scotiabank
• EUR/USD Price Forecast: Green light to extra gains near-term
About the US CPI
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?
The EUR/USD pair was seen hovering near daily tops, above mid-1.1800s ahead of the important macro data. The pair awaits the US Consumer Price Index data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through ahead of US CPI
GBP/USD finds support ahead of 200-DMA and stages a goodish recovery from multi-week lows. The prevalent USD selling bias prompted some short-covering move amid oversold conditions. The attempted bounce runs the risk of fizzling out quickly amid growing fears of a no-deal Brexit.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range, below $1950 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range on Friday. A strong rebound in the US equity futures dented the metal’s safe-haven status. The prevalent USD selling bias extended some support and helped limit any losses.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI Price Analysis: Teasing head-and-shoulders breakdown on 1H chart
The choppy trading in WTI (futures on Nymex) over the few days has carved out a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly sticks.