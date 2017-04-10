When is UK services PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?By Dhwani Mehta
UK services PMI overview
The UK economy will release its September services PMI later in the European session at 0830GMT, which is expected to remain from August’s 53.2.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 50 pips in deviations up to 2.5 to -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 70 pips.
How could affect GBP/USD?
Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet notes: “Any up-move beyond 1.3280-85 level could lift the pair back above the 1.3300 handle but seems more likely to meet heavy supply at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.3320 level.”
On the flip side, 50% Fibonacci retracement level, near the 1.3215-10 region, remains immediate support to defend, which if broken is likely to accelerate the fall towards 50-day SMA near the 1.3135 region en-route 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level support in the 1.3100 neighborhood,” Haresh adds.
Key notes
UK services PMI and Yellen speech amongst market movers today – Danske Bank
UK: Services PMI to remain unchanged at 53.2 in September - TDS
About UK services PMI
The PMI service released by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and the Markit Economics is an indicator of the economic situation in the UK services sector. It captures an overview of the condition of sales and employment. It is worth noting that the UK service sector does not influence, either positively or negatively, the GDP as much as the Manufacturing PMI does. Traders want the highest possible reading as that will be taken as positive for the GBP. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.