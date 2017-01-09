When is UK manufacturing PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?By Dhwani Mehta
UK manufacturing PMI overview
The UK manufacturing PMI for August is due for release today at 0830GMT, and is expected to show that the pace of expansion in the activity eased last month, when compared to July’s solid rebound. The index is expected to arrive at 55.0 versus 55.1 booked in July.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 50 pips in deviations up to 1.65 to -2.50, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 80 pips.
How could affect GBP/USD?
Technically, the pair remains on track for a test of yesterday’s low reached at 1.2853 levels, with the downside to extend on a bearish PMI report, opening doors for towards 1.2800, below which next targets lie at 1.2771 (8-week lows). In case of an upside surprise, the spot could head back towards 1.2950 barrier, beyond which doors open up for a test of 1.2982 (50-DMA) and 1.3000 (psychological resistance).
However, limited reaction is expected on the UK PMI release, as the main market moving today remains the US NFP data.
Key notes
GBP/USD Forecast: slim chances of breaking below 1.28 mark, UK PMI and NFP in focus
“The pair now seems to have entered a consolidation phase, just below mid-1.2900s as traders now look forward to the release of UK Markit manufacturing PMI, which is expected to come-in at 55.0 for August as compared to previous month's reading of 55.1,” Haresh writes.
About UK manufacturing PMI
The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) released by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and the Markit Economics captures business conditions in the manufacturing sector. As the manufacturing sector dominates a large part of total GDP, the Manufacturing PMI is an important indicator of business conditions and the overall economic condition in UK. A result above 50 signals is bullish for the GBP, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Sep 01
|06:00
|
|
3.0%
|
|
3.0% Revised from 2.7%
|06:00
|
|
51.6
|
|
52.7
|06:30
|
|
20.1%
|
|
17.1%
|06:30
|
|
54.7
|
60.0
|
60.4
|07:00
|
|
|
|
52.3
|07:00
|
EUR Unemployment
|
|
|
|
307.2K
|07:00
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|07:00
|
HUF Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€1,060M
|07:00
|
|
56.6
|
|
54.2
|07:00
|
|
4.7%
|
|
4.5%
|07:15
|
|
|
54.4
|
54.0
|07:15
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.5%
|07:30
|
CZK Markit PMI
|
|
|
56.0
|
55.3
|07:30
|
|
|
60.5
|
60.9
|07:30
|
|
|
|
47.5B
|07:45
|
|
|
55.3
|
55.1
|07:50
|
|
|
55.8
|
55.8
|07:55
|
|
|
59.4
|
59.4
|08:00
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
50.5
|08:00
|
|
|
57.4
|
57.4
|08:00
|
|
|
|
93.12K
|08:00
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.8%
|08:30
|
|
|
55.0
|
55.1
|09:00
|
TRY Exports
|
|
|
|
$11.5B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|11:00
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.4%
|11:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
1.0%
|11:30
|
INR M3 Money Supply
|
|
|
|
7.5%
|11:30
|
INR Bank Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$393.4B
|12:00
|
CZK Budget Balance
|
|
|
|
24.97B
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
180K
|
209K
|12:30
|
|
|
34.5
|
34.5
|12:30
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
62.9%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
50
|13:00
|
|
|
|
46,719
|13:30
|
|
|
|
55.5
|13:45
|
|
|
52.5
|
52.5
|14:00
|
|
|
97.4
|
97.6
|14:00
|
|
|
56.5
|
56.3
|14:00
|
USD ISM Prices Paid
|
|
|
62
|
62
|14:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
-1.3%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
759
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$142.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$208.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
445.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
16.60M
|
16.73M
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-45.9K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-74.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€88K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$60.5K
|20:00
|
|
|
216.770B
|
237.326B
|Saturday, Sep 02
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
INR Idul Juha
|
|
|
|
|Sunday, Sep 03
|24h
|
|
|
|
|23:50
|
|
|
|
15.6%
|Monday, Sep 04
|24h
|
USD Labor Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
USD Labor Day
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
CAD Labour Day
|
|
|
|
|01:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|01:00
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|01:30
|
|
|
-4%
|
6%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|04:00
|
|
|
|
3.05%
|04:00
|
IDR Inflation (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0.22%
|04:00
|
IDR Inflation (YoY)
|
|
|
|
3.88%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-26.9K
|07:00
|
|
|
|
5.9%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-0.01%
|08:30
|
GBP PMI Construction
|
|
|
|
51.9
|08:30
|
|
|
|
27.7
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.267%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
51
|21:00
|
KRW FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
383.76B
|23:00
|
|
|
|
5.08B
|23:01
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|23:30
|
|
|
|
56.4
|Tuesday, Sep 05
|01:00
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
51.3
|01:30
|
|
|
-8.05B
|
-3.10B
|01:45
|
|
|
|
51.5
|04:30
|
|
|
|
|04:30
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
58.3
|05:45
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|05:45
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
52.6
|07:00
|
|
|
|
15.45%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
9.79%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.15%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.72%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|07:15
|
|
|
|
57.6
|07:15
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|07:15
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|07:45
|
|
|
|
56.3
|07:50
|
|
|
|
55.5
|07:50
|
|
|
|
55.6
|07:55
|
|
|
53.4
|
53.4
|07:55
|
|
|
55.7
|
55.7
|08:00
|
|
|
54.9
|
54.9
|08:00
|
|
|
55.8
|
55.8
|08:30
|
|
|
|
53.8
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.27%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.75%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
1%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
€93.5B
|12:55
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
2%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
88.7
|13:00
|
|
|
|
86.6
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|13:45
|
|
|
|
62.8
|14:00
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
3.0%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
52.2
|n/a
|
NZD GDT Price Index
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|23:01
|
|
|
|
105.1
|Wednesday, Sep 06
|00:00
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|01:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|01:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
1.0%
|n/a
|
NOK Current Account
|
|
|
|
77.49B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
18.8B
|07:30
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-2.3%
|12:00
|
BRL IPCA Inflation
|
|
|
|
0.24%
|n/a
|
PLN NBP Base rate
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|12:30
|
USD Trade Balance
|
|
|
$-44.0B
|
$-43.6B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|12:30
|
CAD Imports
|
|
|
|
$50.12B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
$-3.6B
|12:30
|
CAD Exports
|
|
|
|
$46.51B
|13:45
|
|
|
|
56.9
|13:45
|
|
|
|
56
|14:00
|
|
|
53.9
|
53.9
|15:00
|
|
|
|
|15:00
|
|
|
|
0.75%
|17:00
|
|
|
|
|18:00
|
USD Fed's Beige Book
|
|
|
|
|20:30
|
|
|
|
-5.78M
|23:30
|
|
|
|
60.5
|23:50
|
|
|
|
$1,260B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥359.6B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Sep 07
|24h
|
BRL Independence Day
|
|
|
|
|01:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|01:30
|
AUD Trade Balance
|
|
|
875M
|
856M
|01:30
|
AUD Exports
|
|
|
|
-1%
|01:30
|
AUD Imports
|
|
|
|
2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
¥3.081T
|05:00
|
JPY Coincident Index
|
|
|
|
117.1
|05:00
|
|
|
|
105.9
|06:00
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
-1.1%
|06:00
|
NOK Credit Indicator
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|06:45
|
EUR Exports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€39.2B
|06:45
|
|
|
|
€-4.7B
|06:45
|
EUR Imports, EUR
|
|
|
|
€43.8B
|06:45
|
EUR Current Account
|
|
|
|
€-2.1B
|06:45
|
EUR Budget
|
|
|
|
€-62.3B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-3.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
714B
|07:30
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
|09:00
|
|
|
|
21.7%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
95.3
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-2.6%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
6.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-2.3%
|11:45
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|11:45
|
|
|
|
0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.942M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
236K
|12:30
|
USD Unit Labor Costs
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
0.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|13:00
|
MXN Core Inflation
|
|
|
|
0.27%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
0.38%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
6.44%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$420.5B
|14:00
|
|
|
|
60
|14:00
|
|
|
|
52.9
|14:30
|
|
|
|
30B
|15:00
|
|
|
|
-5.392M
|17:00
|
|
|
|
2.25%
|22:45
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
1%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
4%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥934.6B
|Friday, Sep 08
|01:30
|
AUD Home Loans
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|02:00
|
CNY Exports (YoY)
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
11.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$46.74B
|02:00
|
|
|
|
14.7%
|02:00
|
CNY Imports (YoY)
|
|
|
|
11%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
321.2B
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
49.7
|05:00
|
|
|
|
50.3
|05:45
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
€23.6B
|06:00
|
|
|
|
€21.2B
|06:00
|
EUR Exports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
-2.8%
|06:00
|
EUR Imports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
-4.5%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|n/a
|
DKK Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
8B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.6%
|07:00
|
HUF Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
4.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
€449M
