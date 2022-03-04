When is the US monthly jobs report (NFP) and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US monthly jobs report overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The popularly known NFP report is scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT and is expected to show that the economy added 400K new jobs in February, down from the 467K reported in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to edge lower to 3.9% from 4.0% in January. Given Wednesday's upbeat US ADP report on private-sector employment, market participants are anticipating a positive surprise from the official figures.
As Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, explains: “These labor market statistics, especially the declining claims numbers and the record number of available jobs, backed by strong retail sales and high levels of business orders, argue for continued high levels of hiring.”
Analysts at Wells Fargo sounded more optimistic and offered a brief preview of the report: “Our forecast of 450K new jobs in February is predicated on lower COVID-19 cases, robust labor demand and improving labor supply. We project that US employment will recover to its pre-pandemic level by year-end, giving the Fed plenty of cover to tighten monetary policy at a steady pace this year as the central bank gets above-target inflation.”
How could the data affect EUR/USD?
Heading into the key release, a further escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war triggered a fresh leg up in the US dollar and dragged the EUR/USD pair below the 1.1000 mark for the first time since May 2020. A stronger than expected NFP report could provide an additional lift to the greenback and continue exerting downward pressure on the major. Conversely, any disappointment is more likely to be overshadowed by the worsening situation in Ukraine and might do little to lend any support. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD is to the upside and down for the pair.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook and outlined important technical levels to trade the major: “The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is now slightly below 30, showing that the pair is technically oversold. Hence, 1.1000 (psychological level) support could hold in the short term and the pair could stage a correction before the next attempt. In case buyers fail to defend that support, the next bearish target is located at 1.0960 (static level).”
“On the upside, former support of 1.1060 now aligns as initial resistance. The descending trend line coming from Monday reinforces that resistance as well. As long as this level stays intact, sellers should continue to dominate the pair's action. Above 1.1060, 1.1100 (psychological level, 20-period SMA) could be seen as the next resistance before 1.1150 (static level),” Eren added further.
Key Notes
• US Nonfarm Payrolls February Preview: Fed policy runs through Kyiv
• NFP Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, potential for upside surprise
• EUR/USD Forecast: Bears to retain control unless euro reclaims 1.1060
About the US monthly jobs report
The nonfarm payrolls released by the US Department of Labor presents the number of new jobs created during the previous month, in all non-agricultural business. The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile, due to its high relation with economic policy decisions made by the Central Bank. The number is also subject to strong reviews in the upcoming months, and those reviews also tend to trigger volatility in the forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish), although previous months reviews and the unemployment rate are as relevant as the headline figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plunges to lowest level since May 2020 below 1.1000
The shared currency remained under constant selling pressure on Friday and the EUR/USD dropped below 1.1000 for the first time since May 2020. The risk-averse market environment is providing a boost to the dollar as markets await the US February jobs report and fresh headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3300 as dollar continues to gather strength
With the greenback capitalizing on safe-haven flows on the week, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot and trades below 1.3300. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US NFP data.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,950 as flight-to-safety continues
Gold continues to push higher during the European trading hours and closes in on $1,950 with the yellow metal attracting investors as a safe haven. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3%, providing an additional boost to XAU/USD.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3300 as dollar continues to gather strength
With the greenback capitalizing on safe-haven flows on the week, the GBP/USD pair remains on the back foot and trades below 1.3300. Escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions force investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the US NFP data.
BTC bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.