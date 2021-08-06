When is the US monthly jobs report (NFP) and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US monthly jobs report overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data. The report is scheduled to be released at 12:30 GMT and market participants are expecting another blockbuster headline print in July. The economy likely added 870K new jobs in July, enough to push the jobless rate lower to 5.7% from 5.9% in June. That said, the disappointing ADP report on the US private-sector employment might have forced investors to scale back their expectations from the official figures.
Meanwhile, analysts at Deutsche Bank sounded more optimistic and explained: “We are forecasting that NFP will have risen by +1M in July, which would be the fastest pace of job growth since last August. And in turn, we see that bringing the unemployment rate down to a post-pandemic low of 5.6%. July is a seasonally weak month for hiring so the seasonal adjustment is strong. In a year as unusual as this there is high uncertainty as to what impact the seasonals will actually have. So it’s clear that the margin for error could be high.”
How could the data affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar was supported by Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida hawkish comments earlier this week. A stronger report will further fuel speculations that the Fed will begin tightening its monetary policy sooner than anticipate and provide an additional boost to the greenback.
Conversely, a weaker reading could add to concerns about the potential economic fallout from the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus. This, in turn, could weigh on investors' sentiment and drove some haven flows towards the greenback, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair remains to the downside.
Meanwhile, FXStreet's own Analyst, Yohay Elam, offered a brief technical outlook for the major: “Euro/dollar has slipped toward 1.18, the lowest level in over a week. It has begun setting lower lows after recording lower highs earlier in the week. Moreover, momentum on the four-hour chart has turned to the downside and the pair is about to slip below the 100 Simple Moving Average.”
Yohay also offered important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “Support awaits at the daily low of 1.1820. It is followed by the swing low of 1.1775 recorded last week and then by the July low of 1.1750. Close by, 1.1740, 1.1717 and the round 1.17 level are the next lines to watch – all played a role early in the year. Resistance is at 1.1860, which was the peak of a recovery attempt this week. It is followed by 1.1910, the July high, and then by 1.1945 and 1.1975.”
Key Notes
• Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
• NFP Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks for July jobs report, estimates vary more than usual
• US July Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
About the US monthly jobs report
The nonfarm payrolls released by the US Department of Labor presents the number of new jobs created during the previous month, in all non-agricultural business. The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile, due to its high relation with economic policy decisions made by the Central Bank. The number is also subject to strong reviews in the upcoming months, and those reviews also tend to trigger volatility in the forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish), although previous months reviews and the unemployment rate are as relevant as the headline figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured by higher US yields ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.18, under pressure as higher US Treasury yields support the dollar after hawkish comments from Fed officials. Investors await US Nonfarm Payrolls, which are set to show an increase of 870,000 jobs in July.
GBP/USD holds above 1.39 after the BOE, ahead of the Fed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.39, marginally lower after the BOE took baby steps toward tightening its policy and as investors speculate about the timing of the Fed's tapering. US Nonfarm Payrolls are awaited.
XAU/USD looks south ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold is once again testing bullish commitments near $1,800 levels, down for the second straight day, in anticipation of sooner-than-expected unwinding of the monetary policy support from the Fed.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Why the dollar could surge in (almost) any scenario
Less than half of the early expectations – that is what ADP's private-sector jobs report has pointed to in July. With only 330,000 new positions against 695,000 projected, investors have taken notice and decreased their projections for the official NFP due out on Friday.