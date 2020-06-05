When is the US monthly jobs report (NFP) and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US monthly jobs report overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the closely watched US monthly jobs data, popularly known as nonfarm payrolls (NFP). The report is scheduled to be released at 12:30GMT and the headline NFP is expected to show that the US economy lost another 8 million jobs in May as compared to the previous month's disastrous loss of 20.5 million jobs. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to surge to 19.8%, a new post World War Two record.
How could the data affect EUR/USD?
The data will underscore the economic meltdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the fact that layoffs eased considerably in May might fuel hopes that the worst was over. This, in turn, would further boost the already upbeat market mood, which might do little to provide any meaningful respite to the US dollar bulls.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, Analyst Forex Crunch offered a brief technical outlook for the EUR/USD pair: “The Relative Strength Index on both the daily chart and the four-hour one is above 70 – pointing to overbought conditions. That implies a correction. Other indicators such as momentum remain positive."
Yohay also provided important technical levels to trade the major: “The daily and 11-week high is 1.1383, which may serve as immediate resistance. Further above, 1.1410 was a temporary cap in March and is the next line to watch. The peak in that turbulent month of 1.1495 is the upside target. The daily low 1.1325 is the first support line. It is followed by 1.1255, which held EUR/USD down on Thursday, just before the surge. It is followed by 1.12 and 1.1150.”
Key Notes
US Non-Farm Payrolls May Preview: Context is everything
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Economic reopenings’ hopes to overshadow sluggish old numbers
EUR/USD Forecast: Overbought, so what? ECB fuel rally, Non-Farm Payrolls critical for next move
About the US monthly jobs report
The nonfarm payrolls released by the US Department of Labor presents the number of new jobs created during the previous month, in all non-agricultural business. The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile, due to its high relation with economic policy decisions made by the Central Bank. The number is also subject to strong reviews in the upcoming months, and those reviews also tend to trigger volatility in the forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish), although previous months reviews and the unemployment rate are as relevant as the headline figure, and therefore the reaction depends on how the market asses them all.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls may show 20% unemployment, USD set to rock
Non-Farm Payrolls for May are set to show a loss of eight million jobs and that nearly one in every five Americans is out of work. Stocks were up and the dollar down ahead of the release.
EUR/USD consolidates gains ahead of Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is below 1.1350, off the highest levels since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency but the dollar benefits from demand ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26 but off the new 11-week highs ahead of the Chief EU Negotiator Barnier's speech amid deadlocked Brexit talks. The US dollar is catching a bid ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.