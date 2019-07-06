When is the US monthly jobs report (NFP) and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US jobs report overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of closely watched US monthly employment details, popularly known as NFP. The report is scheduled to be released at 12:30GMT and is expected to show that the US economy added 185K new jobs during the month of May, lower than the previous month's upbeat reading of 263K.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at a 49-year low level of 3.8% during the reported month. The key focus, however, will be on wage growth figures, which have gained more traction in the recent past. Average hourly earnings are foreseen to rise by 0.3% on a monthly basis as compared to 0.2% recorded in the previous month, while the yearly rate is anticipated to remain at 3.2%.
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed, the reaction to the headline NFP print, in case of a relative deviation of -0.83 or +0.80, is likely to be in the range of 23-32 pips during the first 15-minutes and could stretch to 92-61 pips respectively in the subsequent 4-hours.
How could the data affect EUR/USD?
As Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst explains – “EUR/USD has created a double-top at 1.1310 after hitting this level twice this week. It is a critical level on the upside. Lower, it may struggle with 1.1280 which was a high point earlier this week and support beforehand, and also 1.1265 – a former triple-top.”
“Support awaits at 1.1220 which capped the pair in late May and was a low point this week. The post-ECB swing low of 1.1200 converges with the 50 Simple Moving Average. 1.1145, 1.1125, and 1.1107 – the lowest this year – are next down the line,” he added further.
About the US monthly jobs report
The nonfarm payrolls released by the US Department of Labor presents the number of new jobs created during the previous month, in all non-agricultural business. The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile, due to its high relation with economic policy decisions made by the Central Bank. The number is also subject to strong reviews in the upcoming months, and those reviews also tend to trigger volatility in the forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish), although previous months reviews and the unemployment rate are as relevant as the headline figure, and therefore the reaction depends on how the market asses them all.
EUR/USD hits a 10-week high after the weak NFP
EUR/USD is trading well above 1.1300, at the highest since late March. The USD is plunging after the NFP showed an increase of only 75K. Wages disappointed as well.
GBP/USD touches a three-week high after weak US jobs data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, the highest since May 21st. The greenback has fallen after the jobs report fell short job gains and wages. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
