When is the US March PCE Price Index and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US PCE Price Index Overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The gauge is anticipated to have risen by 0.3% in March, matching the previous month's reading. The yearly rate, meanwhile, is expected to have eased to 4.6% from 5% in February. Moreover, the Core PCE Price Index - the Fed's preferred inflation measure - likely edged lower to a 4.6% YoY rate and rose 0.3% in March.
Analysts at TD Securities (TDS) offer a brief preview of the report and write: “We expect core PCE inflation to have risen at a still firm 0.3% m/m pace in March (in line with consensus and also matching Feb's advance). While below the core CPI's 0.4% m/m gain, the increase will keep the 3m AR pace high at around 4.7%. The y/y rate likely remained unchanged at 4.6%, suggesting the path to normalization in price gains will probably take longer than expected. Conversely, personal spending is expected to be muted (TD: 0.0% m/m, consensus: -0.1%), which would confirm the loss of momentum from consumer outlays toward the end of the quarter. The details of the spending part of the report will be very important, particularly the breakdown between goods and services.”
How Could It Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key macro data, the US Dollar (USD) climbs to a fresh weekly high and drags the EUR/USD pair further below the 1.1000 psychological mark. A surprisingly stronger report will further point to persistent inflationary pressure and reaffirm market bets for another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC policy meeting in May. This, in turn, should provide a goodish boost to the Greenback and set the stage for an extension of the pair's retracement slide from a 13-month high touched earlier this week.
Conversely, weaker PCE data will fuel fresh speculations that the US central bank will pause the rate-hiking cycle after May. This might prompt aggressive USD selling and allow the EUR/USD pair to resume its recent well-established uptrend witnessed since mid-March. Nevertheless, the data should infuse volatility in the markets and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities on the last day of the week.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offers a brief technical outlook and outlines important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “The 100-period Simple Moving Average and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend form strong support area at 1.0950/1.0970. In case the pair falls below that area and starts using it as resistance, it could extend its downward correction toward 1.0900/1.0880 (psychological level, 200-period SMA).”
“On the upside, sellers could turn hesitant if EUR/USD reclaims 1.1000 (psychological level, static level, 50-period SMA) and stabilizes there. In that case, 1.1050 (static level) and 1.1070 (end-point of the latest uptrend) could be seen as next resistance levels,” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro trades dangerously close to key support area
• EUR/USD breaks below 1.1000 to print 2-day lows, focus remains on key data
About the US PCE Price Index
The Personal Spending released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, Department of Commerce is an indicator that measures the total expenditure by individuals. The level of spending can be used as an indicator of consumer optimism. It is also considered as a measure of economic growth: While Personal spending stimulates inflationary pressures, it could lead to raise interest rates. A high reading is positive (or Bullish) for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak German and EU GDP prints
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a loss of growth momentum in Q1. Renewed US Dollar strength is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
Intel Stock advances 4% on Tower Semi news
INTC stock has moved up 4.3% in Friday's premarket after the legacy chipmaker lost less money that Wall Street expected in the first quarter. INTC shares initially sold off on Thursday's post-market release.