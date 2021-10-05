When is the US ISM Services PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Services PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI – at 14:00 GMT this Tuesday. The gauge is expected to ease to 60.0 in September from 61.7 previous. The Fed, however, looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth. Hence, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment sub-component, which is anticipated to hold steady at 53.7 during the reported month. Conversely, the Prices Paid sub-component, which represents inflation, is expected to rise sharply to 79.3 from 75.4 in August.
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Signs of rising inflationary pressure in the services sector, along with an expansion in employment would reaffirm expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed. This would be seen as a positive trigger for the US dollar and prompt fresh selling around the EUR/USD pair. Conversely, the market reaction to any disappointment is more likely to be muted as investors would wait for a confirmation from Friday's official monthly jobs report. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own Analyst offered a brief technical outlook for the EUR/USD pair: “Euro/dollar has ended its flirt with upside momentum and continues trading below the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages. Bears remain in control.”
Yohay also provided important technical levels to trade the major: “Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.1590, followed by the 2021 trough of 1.1562. Further down, 1.15 awaits. The temporary high of 1.1610 is the first resistance line to watch. Monday's high of 1.1640 is next up, and it is followed by 1.1665.”
Key Notes
• US September ISM Services PMI Preview: Eyes on inflation and employment details
• EUR/USD Forecast: Turnaround Tuesday? Only to the downside as long list of issues only grows
• EUR/USD Forecast: Bears preparing to defy the year’s low
About the US ISM Services PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and results above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.16 as ISM Services PMI beats estimates
EUR/USD is trading under 1.16, falling after the US IMS Services PMI beat estimates with 61.9 vs. 60 expected. Investors are worried about higher energy costs, the US debt ceiling and China's indebted property developers, issues supporting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.36 on fresh dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading above 1.36, losing ground after the dollar responded positively to the upbeat ISM Services PMI figure Sterling is weathering the EU-UK clash over the Northern Irish protocol and ongoing petrol shortages.
XAU/USD looks to test strong support at $1749
Gold price is consolidating the retreat from weekly highs of $1771, as the market mood improves and caps the rebound in the US dollar across its main peers.
Three reasons why Ethereum price is going to $5,000
Ethereum price has breached a bull flag pattern, forecasting a $4,816 target. Transactional data shows entry into the price discovery phase is closer than anticipated.
Forget the demand side, it’s the supply side that counts
Worth noting is the investment climate in the UK, which the CBI employers’ organization says is one of the worst among advanced economies.