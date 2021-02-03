When is the US ISM Services PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI at 15:00 GMT this Wednesday. The gauge is expected to have eased further to 56.8 in January from the previous month's reading of 57.7. The New Orders Index is also projected to fall to 55.5 from 58.6. Conversely, the employment sub-component is expected to have edged higher to 49.7 from 48.7 in December.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, a broad-based US dollar strength dragged the EUR/USD pair to fresh two-month lows, around the key 1.2000 psychological mark. Expectations for a massive US fiscal stimulus continued pushing the US Treasury bond yields higher, which, in turn, underpinned the USD. A stronger-than-expected data might be enough to provide an additional boost to the greenback and exert some additional pressure on the major.
Meanwhile, any immediate market reaction is more likely to remain short-lived and do little to provide any meaningful boost to the pair. Concerns that a delay in the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe could hamper economic recovery might continue to weigh on the shared currency and keep a lid on any attempted recovery.
In the meantime, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst outlined important technical levels for the EUR/USD pair: “Support awaits at the new 2021 low of 1.2010, followed by 1.1960, 1.1930 and 1.1890, which were all in play in late 2020. Above 1.2050, the next resistance lines to watch are 1.2090, 1.2130 and 1.2190.”
Key Notes
• Purchasing Managers' Index January Services Preview: No reason to pull back now
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro set to extend falls after the breakdown, US stimulus becomes dollar booster
• EUR/USD remains offered near 1.2000, looks to US yields, data
About the US ISM Services PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and result above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.20 after upbeat ADP NFP
EUR-USD remains on the back foot as the dollar rises with yields. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI is next and fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
DOGE at risk of a 60% downswing if vital support fails to hold
Dogecoin recovery has become an uphill task after plunging from $0.088. The bearish outlook has also remained unchallenged over the last couple of days, as reported. Meanwhile, the 'Meme Coin' is exchanging hands at $0.032 amid the bulls' intensive fight to hold above $0.030.
GME settles below $100, sheds 5.50% in post-market trading
GME shares collapsed below $80 but rally to over $140. Robinhood raises limit on purchases to 100 shares. Mark Cuban on CNBC discusses Gamestop.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
GameStop sell-off led bounce in XAG/USD fizzles above the $27 mark. Silver looks south again amid bearish crossover and likely bear flag on 1H chart. XAG bears target 200-HMA as RSI stays below the midline.
US Dollar Index: Next stop on the upside at 91.90
DXY pushes higher and navigates the area of fresh 2021 peaks around 91.30 on Wednesday.