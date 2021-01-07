When is the US ISM Services PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI at 15:00 GMT this Thursday. The gauge is expected to have eased further to 54.6 in December from the previous month's reading of 55.9. The employment sub-component is also expected to have edged lower to 50.7 from 51.5 in November. Meanwhile, the New Orders Index is projected to fall to 54.9 from 57.2.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar index staged a solid rebound from nearly three-year lows and prompted some profit-taking around the EUR/USD pair. Given that the USD recovery is sponsored by a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, the data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus. Increasing prospects for additional US fiscal stimulus measures might continue to lift the US bond yields, which, in turn, should lend support to the greenback. Hence, the path of least resistance for the pair appears to be on the downside.
In the meantime, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst outlined important technical levels for the EUR/USD pair: “Some support awaits at 1.2265, the daily low, followed by 1.2245, a low point early in the week, followed by 1.2210 and 1.2175. Resistance is at 1.2310, the previous 2021 high, followed by 1.2350, which is emerging as a double top. The next cap is 1.24.”
Key Notes
• ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index December Preview: Business optimism is fine but the dollar needs jobs
• EUR/USD Forecast: Why any bearish takeover is set to be temporary, levels to watch
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective downside could test 1.2200
About the US ISM Services PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and result above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.2 points.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold flat-lined below $1920 ahead of US data
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.