When is the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI at 15:00 GMT this Tuesday. Consensus estimates point an uptick to 54.5 in December as compared to the previous month's weaker-than-expected reading of 53.9.
According to analysts at TD Securities, the US non-manufacturing ISM index report for December took on increased importance after the manufacturing index was unexpectedly reported down on Friday. “We expect a more positive tone in the non-manufacturing report, with the main index up one point to 54.9. It tends to be more sensitive to sentiment swings than the manufacturing index, and the equity market was up, helped by the Phase One deal announcement.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst, offered important levels to trade the EUR/USD pair – “Support awaits at 1.1170, which is the daily low, followed by 1.1145, a swing high from late December. Next, we find 1.1125m which is 2020 low, followed by 1.1105 that capped the euro around Christmas.”
“Resistance awaits at 1.1208, the weekly high, followed by 1.1230 and 1.240, which both held EUR/USD down in late December. 1.1325 is the next line to watch,” Yohay added further.
About the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and result above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
EUR/USD consolidating under 1.12 as EZ inflation meets expectations
EUR/USD is trading below 1.12, as eurozone inflation meets expectations with 1.3% in both headline and core CPI. Mid-East tensions are having a lesser effect on markets and US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD reverses gains as parliament resumes Brexit debate
GBP/USD is below 1.3150, reversing gains seen earlier. The UK parliament reconvenes after the holidays and is set to advance PM Johnson's Brexit bill. Mid-East tensions have diminished.
Cryptos: Decisive day in the balance between Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin retreats in search of a second bullish attempt at the $8000 level. Ethereum wins the first resistance despite Bitcoin's opposition. XRP is doing very well but should do better if it is to gain momentum.
Gold: Grappling with 50-hour MA, stuck in falling channel on 1H
Gold is chipping away at the 50-hour average resistance. The pullback has taken the shape of a falling channel, as seen in the hourly chart. A breakout would imply an end of the pullback and open the doors for a re-test of $1,588.
USD/JPY: Consolidating Monday gains, upside limited
The USD/JPY pair is trading marginally higher this Tuesday, stuck in the 108.40 price zone as the greenback continues recovering unevenly against most major rivals. Middle-East tensions continue to affect investors’ mood, although panic recedes to caution. Equities are trading mostly higher, with the FTSE being an exception, weighed by Pound’s strength.