When is the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release the Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - also known as the ISM Services PMI at 14:00 GMT this Monday. Consensus estimated a modest pickup in growth to 55.5 for the month of July from a near two-year low level of 55.1 recorded in the previous month.
Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities suggest that the index is likely to surge to 56.3 in July and explained - “Regional indices point to an improvement in July, with the Empire, Philly and Dallas Fed surveys suggesting an increase in activity. This would imply further divergence between the economy's services and manufacturing sectors.”
Deviation impact on EUR/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed, the reaction in case of a relative deviation of -0.70 or +0.63 is likely to be in the range of 21-26 pips in the first 15-minutes and could stretch to around 51-pips in the subsequent 4-hours.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst outlines the technical set-up and offers important levels to trade the EUR/USD pair – “EUR/USD has briefly broken above the 50 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart but fell back below it. Downside momentum is persisting while the Relative Strength Index is balanced. Overall, the bears are leading against the bulls.”
“Some support awaits at 1.1110, which provided some support in late July. The previous 2019 low of 1.1101 is the next level to watch. Lower, 1.1070 was a stepping stone for the pair on its way up, and the final line to watch is 1.1027 – the fresh 2019 trough. Resistance awaits at 1.1190 which was a swing high in late July, followed by 1.1245,” he added further.
About the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI
The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) shows business conditions in the US non-manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that services constitute the largest sector of the US economy and result above 50 should be seen as supportive for the USD.
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.