US ISM Manufacturing PMI overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Thursday. The index is anticipated to have edged down to 52 in August from 52.8 in the previous month. The gauge will provide a fresh update on the manufacturing sector activity amid rising borrowing costs and growing worries about a deeper economic downturn.
According to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet: “Among the sub-components of the report, the most interesting forecast is that for Prices Paid as it reflects business sentiment around future inflation. The index is expected to retreat sharply from 60 in the previous month to 55.5. While lower-than-previous figures are usually understood as negative for the dollar, easing price pressures are for sure good news for the US.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar climbs back closer to a two-decade high amid hawkish Fed expectations and attracts fresh selling around the EUR/USD pair on Thursday. A stronger-than-expected report will be enough to reaffirm bets for a supersized 75 Fed rate hike move in September. This, in turn, should provide an additional lift to the already elevated US Treasury bond yields and continue to boost the USD.
Conversely, softer data is more likely to be overshadowed by the prevalent risk-off environment, which should continue to lend some support to the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, concerns over an extreme energy crisis in Europe might continue to undermine the shared currency. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside and any attempted move up should get sold into.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offers a brief technical overview and writes: EUR/USD stayed above 1.0020 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, 20-period SMA). Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart started to edge higher after having retreated to the 50 area earlier in the day, confirming the bullish tilt in the near-term technical outlook.”
Eren also outlines important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “On the upside, 1.0080 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement, 100-period SMA) aligns as next resistance before 1.0130 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0145 (200-period SMA). Supports are located at 1.0020, 1.0000 (psychological level, static level) and 0.9980 (50-period SMA).”
Key Notes
• US ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Slowing growth or recession?
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro bears remain hesitant
• EUR/USD to decline towards the 0.95 over the coming month – Rabobank
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies near 0.9950 as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and climbed to the 0.9950 area after having declined toward 0.9900. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00, erased a portion of its daily gains but the pair remains on track to post large daily losses.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550
After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.
Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82
Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.
Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders
Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.
Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156
Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.