US ISM Manufacturing PMI overview

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Wednesday. The index is anticipated to edge down to 54.5 in May from 55.4 in the previous month. The gauge will provide a fresh update on the manufacturing sector activity and the health of the economy as a whole amid signs of slowing global growth.

As Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, explains: “The drastic drop in new orders in the last four months suggests that the US consumer has already begun to pullback on discretionary spending for factory goods. Manufacturing is considered a leading indicator for the economy as a whole. The decline does not bode well for second quarter growth.”

How could it affect EUR/USD?

Ahead of the key release, rising US Treasury bond yields offered some support to the US dollar, which, in turn, dragged the EUR/USD pair lower for the second successive day. A stronger US macro data could result in even higher US bond yields and a stronger USD. Conversely, the weaker-than-expected print would fuel concerns about softening economic growth. This could dampen the risk sentiment and underpin the greenback's safe-haven status. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the pair is to the downside.

Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook and outlined important technical levels to trade the major: “The ascending trend line coming from mid-May reinforces the 1.0700 psychological level. Although the pair dropped that support several times on Tuesday, it is yet to post a four-hour close below it. In case that happens, sellers could show interest and trigger an extended slide toward 1.0660 (static level) and 1.0620 (200-period SMA).”

“On the upsşde, the 20-period SMA forms interim resistance at 1.0740 ahead of 1.0780 (static level) and 1.0800 (psychological level),” Eren added further.

About the US ISM manufacturing PMI

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).