When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 15:00 GMT this Wednesday. The index is anticipated to edge higher to 61 in November from 60.8 in the previous month. Given that the Fed looks more at the labour market and inflation than growth, investors will keep a close eye on the Employment and Prices Paid sub-component.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar was seen consolidating the previous day's volatile move and failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair. That said, a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by rising bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, acted as a tailwind for the greenback. A stronger headline print will reaffirm hawkish Fed expectations and help revive the USD demand. Conversely, a weaker reading might do little to derail the Fed's expected policy path. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the greenback is to the upside and down for the EUR/USD pair.
Key Notes
• US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index November Preview: Businesses are watching the consumer
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro needs to claim 1.1360 to extend recovery
• EUR/USD: The possibility of a break lower to 1.10 during 2022 has increased – Rabobank
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US employment data
EUR/USD is trading in the negative territory but managing to stay afloat above 1.1300 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector rose by 534,000 in April, surpassing the market expectation of 525,000. Investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold clings to recovery gains near $1,790
Gold gained traction after dropping below $1,780 in the early European session and climbed toward $1,790. Ahead of FOMC Chairman, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, limiting gold's upside for the time being.
Altcoins recover as Bitcoin chops
BTC price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?