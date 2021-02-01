When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 15:00 GMT this Monday. The index is anticipated to have eased from the previous month’s reading of 60.5 to 60.0 in January, still point to a decent expansion for the eighth consecutive month.
Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet explains: “The business community is preparing for the recovery with investment spending and inventory building, convinced that the retreat of the pandemic will not only enable a return to normal but encourage a burst of relief spending.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar was back in demand amid disagreements over the US President Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion Covid relief package and seemed unaffected by a solid rebound in the equity markets. This, in turn, pushed the EUR/USD pair back below the 1.2100 round-figure mark, with bears now eyeing the next relevant support near the 1.2055 region.
A stronger-than-expected reading might be enough to provide an additional boost to the greenback and drag the pair further below the mentioned support, towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark. Conversely, the market reaction to any disappointment is more likely to remain limited and do little to provide any meaningful lift to the EUR/USD pair.
Key Notes
• US Manufacturing PMI: Setting the stage for NFP
• US Dollar Index looks firm round 90.80 ahead of ISM
• EUR/USD Forecast: Extra consolidation looks likely
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
