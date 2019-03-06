When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview

The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT this Monday. Consensus estimate point to a modest rebound to 53.00 in May, from the previous month's reading of 52.8 - the lowest since October 2016.

However, analysts at TD Securities are looking for a modest decline in the US ISM manufacturing index to 52.5 (market: 53.0) in May as they expect trade-related headwinds to remain a major obstacle for recovery in the short-term.

Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed, the reaction in case of a relative deviation of +0.52 or -0.69 is likely to be in the range of 11-18 pips in the first 15-minutes and could stretch to around 29-34 pips in the subsequent 4-hours.

Ahead of the release, Pablo Piovano - FXStreet's own Editor offers important technical levels to trade the major, “the 55-day SMA at 1.1220 emerges as the immediate target in case EUR/USD gains further upside momentum. This important area of resistance is reinforced by a Fibo retracement of the 2019 drop as well as May’s peaks. However, while the 8-month resistance line continues to cap the upside, another test of the 1.1100 neighbourhood should remain well on the cards in the near to medium term.”

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).