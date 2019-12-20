When is the US GDP report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US Q3 GDP Overview

Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the final version of the third quarter GDP growth figures, scheduled to be published at 13:30 GMT. The report is expected to confirm that the economic growth in the July-September quarter stood at 2.1% annualized pace, matching the Preliminary estimates and marking a modest uptick from the second quarter's final reading of 2.0%.

As Joseph Trevisani - FXStreet's own Analyst explains: "With the US headed for 2.4% growth this year, including the Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate of 2.3% for the fourth quarter, 2020 will begin on a firm footing. As the safety trade to the dollar ebbs the greenback will need all the help it can get in the first quarter to maintain its levels. A stronger than expected expansion in the third quarter leading to the fourth would certainly help."

How could it affect EUR/USD?

Ahead of the important release, Valeria Bednarik, FXStreet's own Chief Analyst offered a brief technical outlook and important levels to trade the major: "The EUR/USD pair retains its neutral-to-bearish stance hovering around the 38.2% retracement of its December rally. In the 4-hour chart, a mild-bearish 20 SMA provides intraday resistance, while standing directionless within negative levels. The pair needs to leave the 1.1110/80 range to gain directional traction, something quite unlikely in the current scenario, although with more chances of a downward move than of a bullish breakout."

