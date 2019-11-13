When is the US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US October CPI Overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the latest consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North-American session at 13:30GMT. The headline CPI is anticipated to have edged higher by 0.2% MoM in October as compared to a flat reading in the previous month, while the yearly rate is expected to hold steady at 1.7%. Meanwhile, core CPI - excluding food and energy costs - is predicted to have increased by 0.2% MoM rate as against 0.1% rise in September and the annual core inflation is seen holding steady at 2.4%.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Given that the Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the Joint Economic Committee later during the US session on Wednesday, barring any knee-jerk reaction, the data seems likely to provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Meanwhile, Yohay Elam, FXStreet's own analyst provided some important technical levels to trade the major: “Below 1.10, the next significant support line is only at 1.0940, which provided support in early October. It is followed by 1.0905, which was a swing low in late September, and finally by the 2019 trough of 1.0879.”
“Some resistance awaits at 1.1035, a stepping stone on the way down, and 1.1055, which capped it last week. Next, we find 1.1090, a double top, and 1.1110,” he added further.
Key Notes
• US CPI Preview: Inflation remains secondary to Fed policy
• US CPI Preview: Banks expecting inflation to continue to firm
• EUR/USD Technical Analysis: a break below 1.10 remains well on the cards
About the US CPI
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2850 after weak UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI fell to 1.5% in October, worse than expected and weighing on the pound.
USD/JPY: Market seeks for safety ahead of Powell
Equities are under pressure ahead of Powell and after a disappointing Trump’s speech. US inflation seen posting a modest advance in October, steady at 2.4% YoY. USD/JPY at weekly lows, decline to steepen on a break below 108.65.
Gold sticks to gains near $1,460 ahead of CPI, Powell
The once troy of the yellow metal is up marginally early in the European trading hours, navigating the area below $1,460 amidst a better mood in the dollar and the generalized offered tone in the safe havens.
Cryptocurrencies: Libra launches crypto-space arms race
Facebook’s Libra project has sparked a race for a cake valued at $80.14 trillion (world GDP). Tunisia was the first to enter the world of digitized currencies, China will not be the last.