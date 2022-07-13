US CPI Overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for June, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is anticipated to rise by 1.1% during the reported month, up from the 1.0% in May. The yearly rate is also expected to rise to 8.8% in June from the 8.6% previous. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to hold steady at 0.6% in June and tick down to 5.8% on yearly basis from 6% in May.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank offered a brief preview of the upcoming data and explained: “We note that while gas prices fell in the second half of June, the first half strength will still be enough to help the headline CPI print (+1.33% forecast vs. +0.97% previously) be strong on the month but with core (+0.64% vs. +0.63%) also strong. We have the headline YoY rate at 9.0% (from 8.6%) while core should tick down from 6.0% to 5.8%.”
How Could it Affect EURUSD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar was seen consolidating just below a two-decade high touched on Tuesday. A stronger-than-expected US CPI print would reaffirm market bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and provide a fresh lift to the buck. Conversely, a softer reading is more likely to be overshadowed by the darkening global growth outlook, which should continue to benefit the greenback's relative safe-haven status. This, along with concerns that the energy crisis in Europe could drag the region's economy faster and deeper into recession, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EURUSD pair is to the downside.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the EURUSD pair: “Following Tuesday's recovery, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart climbed above 30. Additionally, the pair edged higher toward the upper limit of the descending regression channel coming from late June. Both of these developments point to a technical correction rather than a reversal.”
Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the EURUSD pair: “In order to continue to push higher toward 1.0100 (psychological level, 20-pierodSMA) and 1.0150 (static level), the pair needs to clear 1.0050 (static level) and start using that level as support.”
“On the other hand, EURUSD could face increasing bearish pressure and fall toward 0.9950 (static level from November 2002) and 0.9900 (psychological level) if buyers fail to defend 1.0000 (psychological level, multi-year lows set on July 12),” Eren added further.
Key Notes
• US CPI June Preview: Can the Fed evade a recession?
• US June CPI Preview: Dollar rally could lose steam on soft inflation data
• EURUSD Price Forecast: Parity holds the downside… for now
About the US CPI
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of the USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Dollar gathers strength on hot US inflation report – LIVE
The dollar is outperforming its rivals in the early American session on Wednesday with the US Dollar Index advancing toward fresh 20-year highs near 108.50. The annual CPI in the US jumped to 9.1% in June from 8.6% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 8.8%.
EUR/USD drops toward parity after US inflation data
EUR/USD has turned south and fell toward 1.0000 after the data from the US showed that the annual CPI jumped to 9.1% in June from 8.6% in May. Reflecting the positive impact of inflation data on the dollar, the US Dollar Index closes in on multi-decade highs above 108.50.
GBP/USD falls sharply toward 1.1800 after US data
With the initial reaction to US inflation data, GBP/USD has lost nearly 100 pips and dropped below 1.1850. The annual Consumer Price Index in June climbed to a fresh multi-decade high of 9.1% from 8.6% in May, surpassing the market expectation of 8.8%.
Gold slumps to fresh 2022-low below $1,710
Gold came under heavy bearish pressure and fell to its lowest level in nearly a year below $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained nearly 3% and surged above 3% on hot US inflation data, causing XAUUSD to fall sharply.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!