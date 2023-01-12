US CPI Overview
Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for December, scheduled later during the early North American session at 13:30 GMT. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI is anticipated to remain flat during the reported month as compared to a modest 0.4% rise in November. The yearly rate, meanwhile, is expected to decelerate sharply to 6.5% in December from the 7.1% previous. Furthermore, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to edge up by 0.3% in December and fall to 5.7% on yearly basis from 6.0% in November.
Analysts at RBC Economics offer a brief preview of the crucial macro data and write: “We expect YoY US consumer price growth to slow significantly in December to 6.3% from 7.1% in November. The steep decline in headline price growth is largely thanks to a significant drop in energy prices. We expect ‘core’ (excluding food & energy products) price growth to slow to 5.6% YoY in December from 6.0% in October. Further signs of declining price growth would support further slowing in the pace of hikes from the Fed. We continue to expect 50 bps of additional hikes to the Fed funds target range in Q1 before a pause at a terminal rate of 4.75% to 5.0%.”
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, growing acceptance that the Fed will soften its hawkish stance and slow the pace of its policy tightening keep the US Dollar depressed near a multi-month low. A softer-than-expected US CPI print will reinforce market expectations and prompt fresh selling around the buck. This, in turn, will allow the EUR/USD pair to capitalize on its recent strong bullish momentum.
That said, surprisingly stronger US consumer inflation figures will lift bets for a more hawkish Fed and push the US Treasury bond yields higher, along with the US Dollar. The immediate market reaction, however, is likely to remain limited amid the recent hawkish rhetoric from several ECB policymakers, which might continue to underpin the Euro and lend support to the EUR/USD pair.
Eren Sengezer offers a brief technical outlook for the EUR/USD pair and outlines important technical levels: “Following this week's action so far, static resistance seems to have formed at 1.0770. Above that level, 1.0800 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0840 (static level) could be seen as next bullish targets.”
“On the downside, 1.0730 (static level, 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) aligns as initial support before 1.0700 (psychological level, static level) and 1.0650 (50-period SMA, 100-period SMA), ” Eren adds further.
Key Notes
• US CPI Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, price pressures to ease further
• US December CPI Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY are pairs to watch
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro to target new multi-month highs on soft US CPI
About the US CPI
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of the USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to December inflation data – LIVE
Inflation in the US is forecast to decline to 6.5% on a yearly basis in December from 7.1% in November. The US Dollar has been struggling to find demand since the beginning of the year amid dovish Fed bets and CPI figures could influence the currency's valuation significantly.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is struggling to find direction and moving sideways slightly above 1.0750 on Thursday. With investors staying on the sidelines while waiting for the December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US, the US Dollar is struggling to find demand.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2150, eyes on US inflation report
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.2150 heading into the American session on Thursday amid cautious market mood. Annual inflation in the US, as measured by the CPI, is expected to continue to soften in December.
Gold climbs to multi-month highs above $1,880
Gold clings continued to push higher toward $1,890 and touched its highest level since May. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory slightly above 3.5% ahead of US CPI data, allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
US Department of Justice investigates Solana based DEX Saber protocol for inflated usage statistics
The US Department of Justice (DOJ), a federal executive department of the US government, is investigating a team of developers associated with Solana-based protocol Saber.