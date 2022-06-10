US CPI Overview
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for May, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is anticipated to rise by 0.7% during the reported month, up sharply from the 0.3% in April. The yearly rate, however, is expected to hold steady at 8.3% in May. Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to rise 0.5% MoM and come in at a 5.9% YoY as compared to 0.6% and 6.2%, respectively, in April.
Analysts at Nordea offered a brief preview of the report and explained: “Headline inflation is likely to stay flat printing at 8.3% YoY, while core inflation will fall towards 6.1% YoY with a slight risk to the downside. The primary driver of headline inflation will be energy prices, which are poised to show a large contribution to YoY headline CPI on the back of a 9% gasoline price increase in May. Another contributing factor will be service inflation, which has accelerated on a month-on-month basis and will start contributing more and more to the YoY numbers. Today’s inflation problem began as a surge in goods prices during the pandemic, but it has now turned into sticky and broad-based service inflation, which really highlights the Fed’s delay in withdrawing accommodative policy.”
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the US dollar continued drawing support from the recent run-up in the US Treasury bond yields and was further underpinned by a generally weaker risk tone. Stronger-than-expected US CPI print would reaffirm market bets that the Fed would need to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation. This, in turn, would push the US bond yields higher, along with the greenback. Conversely, the reaction to a softer reading is more likely to remain muted amid concerns about the worsening global economic outlook, which should continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven buck. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “The 200-period SMA on the four-hour chart forms dynamic support at 1.0600. In case the pair falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, it could target 1.0570 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.0520 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) next.”
“On the upside, 1.0650 (static level) aligns as first resistance ahead of 1.0680 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.0700 (psychological level, 100-period SMA). Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart stays near 40, suggesting that there is more room on the downside before the pair turns technically oversold,” Eren added further.
About the US CPI
The Consumer Price Index released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of the USD is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
