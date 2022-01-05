When is the US ADP jobs report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ADP jobs report overview
Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment, scheduled at 13:15 GMT. Consensus estimates suggest that the US private-sector employers added 400K jobs in December, marking a clear slowdown from the 534K reported in the previous month. The report might influence expectations from the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and help predict how things could move on Friday.
Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, offered his take on the report and explained: American firms closed out the year with moderate hiring despite rampant pandemic cases in parts of the country, an unsettled economy and a newly assertive Federal Reserve.
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Ahead of the key release, retreating US Treasury bond yields exerted some downward pressure on the US dollar and assisted the EUR/USD pair to attract fresh buying near the 1.1275-70 area on Wednesday. That said, a stronger reading would validate bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and lift the buck.
Conversely, a softer print might do little to influence the greenback ahead of the latest FOMC meeting minutes, due later during the US session. Moreover, investors might also wait for a confirmation from the official report. This, in turn, suggests that the market would react little to the data, albeit any significant divergence from the expected reading might still provide some impetus.
Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, outlined important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “As of writing, EUR/USD was trading near the 200-period and 100-period SMAs on the four-hour chart, which have been moving sideways near 1.1300 since the beginning of the week. On the upside, 1.1320 (20-period SMA, 50-period SMA, broken ascending trend line) aligns as the first technical hurdle before 1.1340 (static level) and 1.1360 (post-ECB high, static level).”
“Initial static support is located at 1.1270. With a daily close below that level, EUR/USD could target 1.1240 (static level) on the downside before testing 1.1200 (psychological level),” Eren added further.
Key Notes
• US ADP December Preview: Suddenly its inflation, not jobs
• EUR/USD Forecast: Euro unlikely to stage a convincing rebound ahead of US events
• EUR/USD to break to a new low in the first half of the year – ING
About the US ADP jobs report
The Employment Change released by the Automatic Data Processing, Inc, Inc is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in the US. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending, stimulating economic growth. So a high reading is traditionally seen as positive, or bullish for the USD, while a low reading is seen as negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.