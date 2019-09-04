When is the UK Services PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The UK Services PMI overview
The UK economy will release its August Services PMI later in the European session at 0830 GMT, which is expected to come in at 51.0, down from July’s 51.4 reading.
In the view of the analysts at TD Securities, “while the services PMI managed to gain some ground in July, it's difficult to see any real upward momentum given the growing uncertainty from Brexit and from global trade tensions. We look for the services PMI to fall back to its June level of 50.2, below market consensus of 51.0.”
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 50 pips in deviations up to 2.5 to -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 70 pips.
How could affect GBP/USD?
Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet explains: “Given that technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have been gaining strong positive traction, the pair seems all set to build on its recovery move and aim towards testing 100-hour SMA resistance near the 1.2130-35 region – also coinciding with 50% Fibo. level. Subsequent recovery could further get extended towards the next confluence barrier near the 1.2165-75 region – comprising of 61.8% Fibo. level and 200-hour SMA.”
On the flip side, the 1.2100 round figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside and is closely followed by support near the 1.2075 region, which if broken decisively might negate prospects for any further recovery and turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards challenging the 1.20 handle,” Haresh adds.
At the press time, the Cable is extending its recent bullish momentum above the 1.21 handle, testing daily tops near 1.2150 region. Despite the data, the UK currency will continue to take cues from the Brexit developments and the testimony from BOE’s Carney, Haldane, and Vlieghe on the August Inflation Report before the Treasury Select Committee.
Key Notes
UK PM Johnson tabled a Commons motion today to hold a general election - FT
UK Labour’s Starmer: Johnson is setting a trap on election timing
Pound jumps on rising hope of no-deal Brexit as BoJo gets defeated on Tuesday vote
About the UK Services PMI
The PMI service released by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and the Markit Economics is an indicator of the economic situation in the UK services sector. It captures an overview of the condition of sales and employment. It is worth noting that the UK service sector does not influence, either positively or negatively, the GDP as much as the Manufacturing PMI does. Traders want the highest possible reading as that will be taken as positive for the GBP. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.10 amid USD weakness, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, off the lows. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and mixed Fed comments. ECB President nominee Lagarde is set to speak.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, already 200 above yesterday's lows. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 106.00 handle, recovers Tuesday’s slide
Fading safe-haven demand helped the pair to regain some positive traction. US-China trade uncertainties might continue to cap any strong follow-through.
Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.