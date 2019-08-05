When is the UK services PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?

UK services PMI overview
Monday's UK economic docket highlights the release of July services PMI, due later in the European session at 08:30 GMT. Consensus estimates point to a final reading of 50.2 during the reported month, unchanged from the previous and just above the contraction territory.
However, analysts at TD Securities anticipate the index to slide a bit lower to 49.9 in July and explained – “The manufacturing PMI held steady at 48.0 during the month, while the construction PMI is still at very low levels at only 45.3, so it's difficult to see any kind of recovery in services, given the downbeat sentiment in other sectors.”
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 50 pips in deviations up to 2.5 to -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 70 pips.
How could affect GBP/USD?
Ahead of the key release, the GBP/USD pair was seen struggling near multi-month lows, around the 1.2100 round figure mark. A convincing breakthrough the mentioned handle, leading to a subsequent weakness below the recent swing lows - around the 1.2080 region, now seems to set the stage for a move towards challenging the key 1.2000 psychological mark.
Meanwhile, any attempted recovery in reaction to stronger-than-expected reading seems more likely to remain limited amid increasing odds of a no-deal Brexit and confront some fresh supply near the 1.2185-90 region, which is closely followed by resistance near the 1.2225-30 zone. Sustained strength beyond the mentioned barriers might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards reclaiming the 1.2300 handle.
Key Notes
• GBP/USD analysis: Bulls defy a sharp USD pullback amid persistent no-deal Brexit fears
• GBP/USD remains under pressure as Brexit uncertainty looms ahead of UK services PMI
About the UK services PMI
The PMI service released by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and the Markit Economics is an indicator of the economic situation in the UK services sector. It captures an overview of the condition of sales and employment. It is worth noting that the UK service sector does not influence, either positively or negatively, the GDP as much as the Manufacturing PMI does. Traders want the highest possible reading as that will be taken as positive for the GBP. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1200 amid risk aversion, weak US data
EUR/USD is extending its recovery toward 1.1200 after the US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI missed with 53.7 points. Markets are focused on trade tension and risk aversion underpins the pair.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150, off the lows. Markit's UK Services PMI for July came out at above expectations at 51.4 points, reflecting growth. Earlier, elections speculation weighed.
USD/JPY: yen runs on risk aversion
The USD/JPY pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 30-pips from fresh multi-month lows set earlier this Monday. US-China trade war fears continued to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status.
Gold: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, gearing up for a move towards $1500 mark
Given that the precious metal managed to defend and witnessed a dramatic turnaround from the $1400 round figure mark, a sustained breakthrough a recent trading range resistance – around the $1448-50 region, was seen as a key trigger for bullish traders.
China is buying the Bitcoin rocket
The headline of my article last Friday laid the case for how the Crypto market was looking at the Moon again – but maybe it wasn't a group trip. The devaluation of the Yuan triggers a revaluation of Bitcoin. The Altcoins are the losers and they stay far behind.