When is the UK services PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?By Dhwani Mehta
The UK services PMI overview
The UK economy will release its October services PMI later in the European session at 0930GMT, which is expected to come in a tad weaker at 53.3 versus 53.6 booked last.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 50 pips in deviations up to 2.5 to -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 70 pips.
How could affect GBP/USD?
Haresh Menghani, Analyst at FXStreet notes: “A clear break below the trend-line support, currently near the 1.3045-40 region, would confirm a fresh bearish break and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the key 1.30 psychological mark before eventually dropping to an important support near mid-1.2900s, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.3657-1.3027 downfall and subsequent rebound.”
“On the flip side, any up-move back above the 1.3085 region (100-day SMA), and the 1.3100 handle, is likely to confront immediate resistance near 1.3130 area, which if cleared could trigger a short-covering bounce back towards the 1.3100 handle,” Haresh adds.
Key notes
GBP/USD headed to 1.3100 ahead of UK PMI, NFP
European FX Outlook: Friday’s market moving events
About UK services PMI
The PMI service released by both the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply and the Markit Economics is an indicator of the economic situation in the UK services sector. It captures an overview of the condition of sales and employment. It is worth noting that the UK service sector does not influence, either positively or negatively, the GDP as much as the Manufacturing PMI does. Traders want the highest possible reading as that will be taken as positive for the GBP. Any reading above 50 signals expansion, while a reading under 50 shows contraction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.