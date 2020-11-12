When is the UK Q3 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?

UK GDP Overview
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the preliminary readings of the third quarter (Q3) UK GDP numbers at 07:00 GMT on Thursday. Although market forecasts suggest a reversal of the previous -19.8% contraction with +15.8% growth on QoQ, the recovery is likely to fade on the yearly basis, expected -9.4% versus -21.5% prior. Additionally, figures exclude the latest lockdown and there are doubts concerning Brexit and coronavirus (COVID-19) that are stronger to move the GBP/USD pair. As a result, today’s Q3 UK GDP is less likely to become a trend changer.
In addition to the quarterly GDP, September month’s growth figures will accompany Trade Balance and Industrial Production details for the stated period to keep the Cable traders busy on early Thursday.
Forecasts suggest that the UK GDP will ease to 1.5% MoM in September versus 2.1% prior while the Index of Services (3M/3M) for the same period is seen recovered from 7.1% to 11.2%.
Meanwhile, the Manufacturing Production, which makes up around 80% of total industrial production, is expected to rise 1% MoM in September against 0.7% recorded in August. Further, the total Industrial Production is expected to come in at 0.8% MoM as compared to the previous reading of 0.3%.
Considering the yearly figures, the Industrial Production for September is expected to have recovered to -6.1% versus -6.4% previous while the Manufacturing Production is also anticipated to have declined by 7.4% in the reported month versus -8.4% last.
Separately, the UK Goods Trade Balance will be reported at the same time and is expected to show a deficit of £9.5 billion versus a £9.01 billion deficit reported in August.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined around 20-pips in deviations up to + or -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements over 60-70 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
At the time of press, the pre-London open trading on Thursday, GBP/USD refreshes the intraday low while declining towards 1.3200, down 0.10% on a day. The Cable recently bears the burden of the US dollar swing on fears of the wider outbreak of the COVID-19 as well as chatters concerning hard Brexit. Even so, the pair stays positive on the weekly candle, while also probing 10-week high, amid hopes of a Brexit deal between the European Union (EU) and the UK.
Given the recent weakness of the pair, any more disappointment from the British GDP data, other than already known, might not refrain from recalling the bears.
Technically, spinning-top candlestick on the daily chart, formed Wednesday, probe the bulls until they conquer the 1.3300 threshold.
Key notes
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit talks delayed again, Pound takes the hit
UK Gross Domestic Product Preview: Good news, old news
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Wednesday’s spinning top portray traders’ indecision above 1.3200
About the UK Economic Data
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP), released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rests near 50-day SMA support with focus on German bond yields
EUR/USD is currently sidelined near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1768, having faced rejection near 1.1790 in early Asia. The support could be breached if the German 10-year bond yields extend Wednesday's losses in a EUR-negative manner.
When is the UK Q3 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds the lower ground while testing 1.3200 ahead of the UK GDP release. Although market forecasts suggest a reversal of the previous -19.8% contraction with +15.8% growth on QoQ, the recovery is likely to fade on the yearly basis, expected -9.4% versus -21.5% prior.
Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften
Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. The US fiscal imprudence and positive vaccine news to keep gold under pressure.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.