When is the UK monthly jobs report and how could it affect GBP/USD?

UK jobs report overview

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) is scheduled to release the September monthly employment details at 06:00 GMT this Tuesday. With employers reporting record-high job vacancies and the furlough scheme closing at the end of September, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits is expected to decline further. Meanwhile, the ILO Unemployment Rate is expected to edge lower to 4.5% during the three months that ended in August from 4.6% previous.

Further, the UK labor market report is expected to show that average weekly earnings, including bonuses, during the three months to August, decelerated sharply from 8.3% to 7%. Excluding bonuses, the wage growth is seen falling to 5.9% during the reported period from the 6.8% increase recorded previously.

How could the data affect GBP/USD?

Given that the Bank of England officials recently signalled about an imminent interest rate hike, a stronger than expected report should be enough to provide a fresh lift to the British pound. That said, the market reaction is likely to be limited amid the prevalent US dollar buying interest, bolstered by hawkish Fed expectations.

Conversely, a weaker reading might prompt aggressive selling and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to extended the previous day's retracement slide from near two-week tops. This, in turn, suggest that the path of least resistance for the major is to the downside.

Meanwhile, Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the major: “GBP/USD continues to hold above the ascending trend line coming from late September. The 100-period SMA on the four-hour chart is reinforcing this line and forms strong support at 1.3620. As long as buyers continue to defend this level, the pair could target 1.3700 (psychological level, 200-period SMA on the four-hour chart).”

Eren also outlined important technical levels to trade the GBP/USD pair: “Although a daily close above this resistance is likely to open the door for additional gains toward 1.3750 (September 23 high), the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart could rise above 70. In that case, the pair might need to stage a technical correction before the next leg up. On the flip side, supports are located at 1.3620, 1.3560 (50-period SMA) and 1.3500 (psychological level).”

About UK jobs data

The Claimant Change released by the National Statistics presents the number of unemployed people in the UK. There is a tendency to influence the GBP volatility. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has negative implications for consumer spending which discourage economic growth. Generally, a high reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as positive (or bullish).