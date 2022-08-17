The UK CPIs Overview
The cost of living in the UK, as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, is due early on Wednesday at 06:00 GMT.
Given the recently released unimpressive employment data, coupled with the allegations of the Bank of England’s (BOE) inaction, today’s data will be watched closely by the GBP/USD traders.
The headline CPI inflation is expected to refresh a 30-year high with a 9.8% YoY figure versus 9.4% prior while the Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy items, is likely to rise to 5.9% YoY during the stated month, from 5.8% previous readouts. Regarding the monthly figures, the CPI could increase to 0.4% versus 0.8% prior.
It’s worth noting that the recent pressure on wage prices and upbeat jobs report also highlight the Producer Price Index (PPI) as an important catalyst for the immediate GBP/USD direction.
That being said, the PPI Core Output YoY may rise from 15.2% to 15.9% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis whereas the monthly prints may ease to 0.0% versus 0.8% prior. Furthermore, the Retail Price Index (RPI) is also on the table for release, expected to rise to 12.0% YoY from 11.8% prior while the MoM prints could ease to 0.6% from 0.9% in previous readings.
In this regard, Westpac said,
As energy inflation pressures remain, annual inflation in the UK is expected to rise again in July. Consensus is 0.4%mth; 9.8%yr, with core inflation ticking up to 5.9%yr. With another wave of retail energy prices looming in Q4, the Bank of England forecasts headline CPI to reach a staggering 13%yr before year-end.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FXStreet's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined around 20-pips in deviations up to + or -2, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements over 30-40 pips.
How could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD cheers the broad US dollar weakness while picking up bids to refresh the intraday high around 1.2115 ahead of the UK inflation releases.
The BOE has long been criticized for undertaking a softer attack on inflation mainly by the current UK PM front runner Liz Truss and her team. While identifying the same, BOE Governor Andrew Bailey mentioned that he is “open for review”, highlighting today’s CPI data for the GBP/USD traders.
Should the inflation numbers stay firmer on the MoM, in addition to posting the multi-year high YoY numbers, GBP/USD is likely to extend the latest recovery. Alternatively, pullback moves may have another chance of reversing as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes loom.
Technically, the 20-DMA level, near 1.2500, tests the short-term GBP/USD upside. However, the cable pair’s ability to cross the one-month-old descending trend line, around 1.2250 at the latest, joins the firmer RSI line to underpin bullish bias.
Keynotes
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pokes weekly resistance line around 1.2100
Technical view ahead of UK inflation data
About the UK CPIs
The Consumer Price Index released by the Office for National Statistics is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of GBP is dragged down by inflation. The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the GBP, while a low reading is seen as negative (or Bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
