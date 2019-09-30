When is the UK final GDP and how could it affect GBP/USD?

UK Q2 GDP Overview
The UK docket sees the final Q2 2019 GDP, which will be published later this session at 0830 GMT. The second estimate of the United Kingdom GDP growth is expected to arrive at +0.5% in the second quarter of 2019. The annualized reading is expected to confirm the first readout of +1.2% in Q2.
Alongside the GDP release, markets will watch out for Britain’s Q2 Current Account and Total Business Investment data.
Deviation impact on GBP/USD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction is likely to remain confined between 10 and 40 pips in deviations up to 2.5 to -2.5, although in some cases, if notable enough, a deviation can fuel movements of up to 70 pips.
How could affect GBP/USD?
The spot could regain the 1.23 handle and beyond on upbeat GDP figures. On a disappointing GDP print, the GBP/USD pair could drop back below 1.2250 levels.
Technically, “the pair on Friday managed to find some support near the 50% Fibo. level of the 1.1959-1.2582 recent strong recovery move, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Below the mentioned support, around the 1.2270 region, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2240-35 intermediate support en-route 61.8% Fibo. level - near the 1.2200 round-figure mark. On the flip side, any meaningful recovery back above the 1.2300 handle now seems more likely to confront some fresh supply and remain capped near the 1.2335-40 confluence region – comprising of 38.2% Fibo. level and 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart.,” Haresh Menghani, Analysts at FXStreet, explains.
Key Notes
GBP/USD could slip back to the 1.2200 area – UOB
UK FinMin Javid: Our policy is unchanged, we leave on October 31
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
About the UK GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of the UK economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes at low ground ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, set to end the third quarter with a substantial loss. German retail sales rose by 0.5% in August as expected. Inflation figures are eyed.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid chaotic politics, ahead of GDP
GBP/USD is trading around 1.23, down. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps. UK GDP is set to confirm Q2 contraction.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold: Eyes biggest monthly loss since August 2018
Gold is on track to report its biggest monthly loss since August 2018. The yellow metal is on the defensive with the daily chart reporting a bearish setup. That is the biggest monthly loss since August 2018. Back then, the yellow metal had dropped by 1.82%.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."