The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release its quarterly Monetary Policy Statement at 01:30 GMT on Friday.
Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) led lockdowns pushed the RBA to mark a dovish halt in its meeting on Tuesday, the central bank’s economic projections will be the key to watch in the statement. Additionally, the RBA Governor’s comments following the April monthly meeting minutes also highlight the importance of the event for the AUD/USD pair traders.
TD Securities provide details of catalysts worth watching in the statement:
The RBA will publish its Statement of Monetary Policy (SOMP), which will give us more details on their GDP growth, inflation and unemployment forecasts. The baseline growth scenario released alongside its policy decision on Tuesday showed a 10% decline in 20H1 GDP, with -6% growth assumed for 2020, while the unemployment rate peaks at 10% and inflation remain below 2% over the next few years.
Westpac cites the RBA Governor Lowe’s comments to highlight the event:
Of most interest will be the updated forecasts, which will outline the Bank’s expectations for the profile of the coronavirus shock and recovery. In Tuesday’s brief statement, Governor Lowe provided the broad outline: 'In the baseline scenario, output falls by around 10 percent over the first half of 2020 and by around 6 percent over the year as a whole. This is followed by a bounce-back of 6 percent next year.'
How could it affect AUD/USD?
Although major economic projections have already been conveyed during Tuesday’s meeting, traders will check for the signs of how quickly the economy can recover. While most policymakers, including the Governor, cited increasing hopes of a U-turn during the next year, any disappointment could snap the Aussie pair’s run-up near the weekly high.
Technically, buyers keep cheering the sustained trading beyond 21-day SMA, currently around 0.6400, to aim for a 100-day SMA level of 0.6545. On the contrary, a downside break of 21-day SMA can refresh monthly low below 0.6273.
Key notes
AUD/USD probes 0.6500 amid risk-on mood, RBA Monetary Policy Statement eyed
AUD/USD Forecast: Underpinned by surging gold and plummeting yields
About RBA Monetary Policy Statement
The RBA Monetary Policy Statement released by the Reserve bank of Australia reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. It is considered as a clear guide to the future RBA interest rate policy. Any changes in this report affect the AUD volatility. If the RBA statement shows a hawkish outlook, that is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a dovish outlook is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD in weekly tops near 0.6530 post-RBA's SoMP
AUD/USD keeps its range near weekly highs of 0.6532 even as the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement (SoMP) showed that the central bank will not raise the cash rate ahead of progress being made on its employment and inflation targets.
USD/JPY boosted in Asian trade, eyes WS tops in 106.60s
USD/JPY is showing signs of resilience in Tokyo, extending the early Asian gains in the 106 handle ahead of today's Nonfarm Payrolls showdown which follows the Reserve Bank of Australia's SoMP. Risk appetite was seeping through the latter part of this week, can it hold up?
US Non-Farm Payrolls April Preview: Emotions or facts for the markets
The collapse of the American labor market is a no longer a surprise. After seven weeks of initial claims numbers beyond anything previously experienced and a private payrolls figure that eliminated a decade’s job growth in one month markets are exhausted by superlatives.
Gold: Buyers struggle to extend run-up beyond $1,700
Gold again aims to break nine-day-old horizontal resistance. The bullion registers another U-turn from a nine-day-old horizontal resistance, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful. A three-week-old falling trend line adds to the upside barriers.
WTI: Snaps two-day losing streak, but still below $24.00
WTI Futures for June registers over 1.0% gain after two-day declines. The black gold defies the previous two-day downside. Considering the gradually recovering RSI, the energy benchmark could extend the latest recoveries towards a 50-hour EMA level of $24.00.