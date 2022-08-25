US Q2 GDP Overview
Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of the Preliminary GDP print for the second quarter, scheduled at 12:30 GMT. The first revision is expected to show that the world's largest economy contracted by 0.8% annualized pace during the April-June period as against the 0.9% decline estimated previously.
How Could it Affect EUR/USD?
The backwards-looking data might do little to push back against expectations for a further policy tightening by the Fed and fail to provide any meaningful impetus. That said, a downward revision will add to growing worries about a deeper economic global downturn and take its toll on the already weaker risk sentiment. This, in turn, should support the safe-haven greenback.
Conversely, a stronger-than-expected print should reaffirm hawkish Fed expectations and lift the US Treasury bond yields, along with the USD. Apart from this, concerns about an extreme energy crisis in Europe suggest that the path of least resistance for the EUR/USD pair is to the downside and any positive move runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Eren Sengezer, Editor at FXStreet, offered a brief technical outlook for the EUR/USD pair: “On the four-hour chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator recovered to 50, suggesting that sellers refrain from committing to additional losses for the time being. Moreover, EUR/USD broke above the descending regression channel coming from August 12 and the last four-hour candles closed above the 20-period SMA, pointing to a bullish shift in the near-term outlook..”
Eren also outlined important levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “In case the pair manages to hold above parity and starts using that level as support, 1.0020 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as immediate resistance ahead of 1.0060 (50-period SMA) and 1.0080 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).”
“On the downside, a four-hour close below parity could open the door for an extended slide toward 0.9960 (20-period SMA) and 0.9920 (end-point of the downtrend),” Eren added further.
Key Notes
• EUR/USD Forecast: Parity proves to be a tough resistance to crack
• EUR/USD could still weaken further – UOB
• EUR/USD: The risk is of a short squeeze all the way to 1.0135 – ING
About US GDP
The Gross Domestic Product Annualized released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced within a country in a given period of time. GDP Annualized is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which a country's economy is growing or decreasing. Generally speaking, a high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for equities, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near parity after German IFO data
EUR/USD continues to trade near parity during the European trading hours on Thursday with the improving market mood helping the shared currency find demand. The data from Germany showed that IFO Current Assessment Index declined modestly to 97.5 in August.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.1800 on softer USD, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is rising above 1.1800, resuming its recovery from two-year lows. The US dollar slips amid China's stimulus-driven market optimism while bulls shrug off pre-Jackson Hole event anxiety.
Gold looks north towards $1,782 ahead of Jackson Hole
Gold price is extending its three-day recovery rally on Thursday, capitalizing on the ongoing correction in the US dollar across the board. China announced additional economic stimulus to support growth late Wednesday, which has lifted the overall market mood.
How to be on the winning side of Dogecoin price’s 20% rally?
Dogecoin price shows no signs of an uptrend as it has consolidated after a recent crash. This move is likely to dig a little deeper before buyers come out of the woodwork and potentially trigger another leg-up.
SoFi Technologies shares advance again Thursday after student loan resumption
SoFi Technologies (SOFI) stock has added another close to 4% in Thursday's premarket after continued excitement over US President Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in student loans and resume student loan payments that were halted during the covid pandemic.