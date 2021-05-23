Overview of quarterly retail sales
Early Monday in Asia, at 21:45 GMT Sunday elsewhere, sees the quarterly retail sales data from the Statistics New Zealand. With the recent updates from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) suggesting inflation fears, same like their US counterparts, today’s New Zealand (NZ) Retail Sales for the first quarter (Q1) becomes the key for NZD/USD traders.
The early signal for the NZ Retail Sales, NZ Credit Card Spending, rallied with a whopping 87.4% on Friday, which in turn suggests upside risk to today’s data. Even so, market forecasts signal a downbeat -4.4% QoQ and +1.9% YoY figures, versus -2.7% and +4.8% respective priors.
Ahead of the release, analysts at Westpac said,
We’re forecasting a modest 0.7% rise in retail spending in the March quarter. New Zealand’s recovery is gaining traction and households are continuing to spend up on durable items. However, spending continues to be dampened by the sharp slowdown in population growth and the absence of tourists during the normal summer peak.
How could it affect NZD/USD?
NZD/USD has been pressured in the last two weeks amid challenges to the RBNZ’s easy money policy, mainly from the inflation point of view. The pair drops to 0.7170 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia. The quote’s latest weakness could be traced from the increased chatters over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move, mainly due to Friday’s strong PMIs, as well as fears of another round of US-China tussles over the covid outbreak.
That said, today’s NZ Retail Sales for Q1 are likely to exert additional pressure on the RBNZ officials to accept the reflation fears. Though, Governor Adrian Orr and company isn’t famous for roiling the kiwi bulls and hence the policymakers may sound cautious, but not too fearful, during this week’s RBNZ meeting even if today’s day print heavy gains. Alternatively, a negative surprise, or matching the downbeat forecasts, could help the RBNZ board to reiterate their bullish bias for the economy while pushing back the rate decisions to the next year. Overall, today’s Retail Sales becomes important for the day but not too crucial to change the course of the RBNZ moves and hence should be considered as a short-term catalyst.
Technically, NZD/USD forms a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern that needs confirmation by a downside break of 0.7140 to direct sellers, theoretically, towards the sub-0.7000 region. Meanwhile, 0.7270 and 0.7310 restrict the kiwi pair’s short-term upside.
Key quotes
NZD/USD remains pressured below 0.7200 ahead of NZ Retail Sales
About New Zealand Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Statistics New Zealand measures the total receipts of retail stores. Quarterly percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the NZD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Near-term risk is skewed to the downside
The EUR/USD pair closed the week with modest gains at 1.2180. Markit May PMIs showed a notable improvement in the European services sector. EUR/USD could fall in the near term, has a critical support level at 1.2110.
GBP/USD: Confidence on reopenings to maintain the pound afloat
The GBP/USD pair has advanced for a third consecutive week, ending it in the 1.4140 price zone. Retail Sales in the UK were up a whopping 42.4% YoY in April. GBP/USD is technically neutral in the near-term, limited bearish scope.
Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap
Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.