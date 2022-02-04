When is the monthly Canadian jobs report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian employment details overview
Statistics Canada is scheduled to publish the monthly jobs report for January later this Friday at 13:30 GMT. The Canadian economy is expected to have lost 117.5K new jobs during the reported month as against a growth of 54.7K reported in December. Adding to this, the unemployment rate is anticipated to rise from 5.9% to 6.2% in January and the Participation Rate is likely to remain unchanged at 65.3%.
Analysts at NBF offered a brief preview and explained: “We are calling for a -175K print that could lead to a 3-tick increase of the unemployment rate to 6.3%, assuming the participation rate fell back to 64.9%. With the health situation already improving, we expect January’s losses to be quickly erased.”
How could the data affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key release, a fresh bout of a short-covering move pushed the USD/CAD pair to a four-day high, around the 1.2735 region. That said, a weaker tone around the US dollar should hold back traders from placing aggressive bets and cap gains amid bullish crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie.
Meanwhile, the data is likely to be overshadowed by the simultaneous release of the US monthly jobs report (NFP), suggesting that any immediate market reaction is more likely to be short-lived. Nevertheless, any significant divergence from the expected readings would influence the Canadian dollar and infuse some volatility around the major.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent move up might confront some resistance near the 1.2765 region. Some follow-through buying should allow bulls to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.2800 round-figure mark. This is closely followed by the January swing high, around the 1.2815 region, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a further near-term appreciating move.
On the flip side, the 1.2700 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Failure to defend the mentioned support would make the USD/CAD pair vulnerable to retest the weekly low, around mid-1.2600s. A convincing break below would expose the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.2515 region, and the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
Key Notes
• Canadian Jobs Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, Omicron to tame employment growth
• USD/CAD retakes 1.2700, bullish oil prices might cap gains ahead of US/Canadian jobs data
• USD/CAD Analysis: Traders seem non-committed ahead of US/Canadian jobs data
About the Employment Change
The employment Change released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive, or bullish for the CAD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by Statistics Canada is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labour force. It is a leading indicator for the Canadian Economy. If the rate is up, it indicates a lack of expansion within the Canadian labour market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Canadian economy. Normally, a decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the CAD, while an increase is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.