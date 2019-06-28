When is the monthly Canadian GDP report and how could it affect USD/CAD?

Canadian Monthly GDP Overview
Friday's economic docket highlights the release of monthly Canadian GDP growth figures for the month of April, scheduled to be published at 12:30 GMT by Statistics Canada. Consensus estimates point to slower growth of 0.1% in the reported month as compared to a 0.5% increase recorded in the prior month.
According to analysts at TD Securities - “Services will benefit from a rebound in real estate although weaker retail activity will weigh on the sector. However, a 0.2% headline print should provide some comfort to policymakers concerned over global headwinds, and keep Q2 GDP tracking well above the Bank of Canada's 1.3% projection from April.”
Deviation impact on USD/CAD
Readers can find FX Street's proprietary deviation impact map of the event below. As observed the reaction on the pair, in case of a deviation between -0.83 to +0.83, is likely to be around 18-24 pips during the first 15-minutes and could get extended to 54-57 pips in the following 4-hours.
How could it affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the key release, the USD/CAD pair was seen oscillating in a range below the 1.3100 handle and consolidated recent heavy losses to the lowest level since early-February. Even a slightly positive reading will be enough to provide a fresh boost to the Canadian Dollar, though near-term oversold conditions might help limit the downside for the major.
Immediate support is pegged near yearly lows, around the 1.3070-65 region, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key 1.3000 psychological mark. Meanwhile, the reaction to mostly in line reading is likely to rather muted amid nervousness ahead of the US President Donald Trump's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Alternatively, a weaker than expected reading might prompt some short-covering move and lift the pair back towards the 1.3155-60 supply zone, albeit any subsequent up-move seems more likely to remain capped near weekly tops, around the 1.3200 round figure mark.
Key Notes
• Canada: Industry-level GDP likely to increase 0.3% in April - TDS
• USD/CAD: Bears dominate near 20-week low, GDP data/trade talks on the spotlight
• Elliott wave Analysis: USD/CAD and OIL Facing Reversals!
About monthly Canadian GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by Canada. The GDP is considered a broad measure of Canadian economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the CAD, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CAD.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1400 amid upbeat Core CPI, ahead of G-20
EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation beat expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. Markets are awaiting the all-important Trump-Xi summit in Japan.
GBP/USD steady as UK GDP meets expectations, amid political speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2650 after UK Q1 GDP was confirmed at 0.5% QoQ. Boris Johnson refused to reject the option of bypassing parliament to ram through a no-deal Brexit. The Trump-Xi summit is awaited.
USD/JPY finds buyers near 107.55 amid G20 jitters
USD/JPY found some support just ahead of the 107.50 level, now attempting a tepid bounce towards 107.80 region, as markets remain unnerved ahead of the US data and Trump-Xi trade talks at the G20.
Gold sticks to modest gains ahead of US data, focus remains on Trump-Xi meeting
Gold surrendered a major part of its early gains, albeit has managed to hold above the Asian session lows ahead of the highly anticipated US-China trade talks on Saturday.
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD has a lack of strong support levels till $10,750
BTC/USD plummeted this Thursday as the price went down from a high of $13,345 to a low of $10,275, before settling around $11,145.