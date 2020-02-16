When is the Japan Preliminary Q4 GDP and how could it affect USD/JPY?

Japan’s Finance Ministry is up for releasing the preliminary reading of the fourth quarter (Q4) 2019 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures at 23:50 GMT on Monday.
Market consensus suggests a downbeat -0.9% QoQ figure versus +0.4% prior. Further, the yearly format also indicates an upcoming disappointment for the Japanese yen traders with a likely -3.7% figure compared to the earlier +1.8% GDP growth.
Ahead of the release, Standard Chartered said, “We expect growth to have turned negative (-0.9% q/q) on a seasonally adjusted basis in Q4, reversing from four consecutive quarters of positive growth. We expect growth to have dropped 3.5% on an annualized basis.”
While giving details, Westpac said, “Q4 GDP for Japan will be released Monday and if economists are correct we will see a sharp contraction. The current consensus is for a -3.8% SA QQ annualized outcome in Japanese GDP as a result of the increase in consumption tax, the impact of Typhoon Hagibis and ongoing tension over trade developments.”
How could Japan’s preliminary GDP affect USD/JPY?
Weak consumption figures are likely to offer another challenge to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers. Although likely disappointing figures could keep pushing the Japanese central bank towards further easing, its extra dependence on the monetary policy measures has recently been criticized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As a result, the diplomats might look for another window of opportunity to tame the fears of stagflation that have been fought for years.
Technically, Friday’s Doji formation on the daily chart favors the pair’s another confrontation to the 110.15 and 110.30 resistances that hold the keys to May 2019 top surrounding 110.70. On the downside, 109.50/40 area comprising 50-day and 21-day SMAs could limit the pair’s short-term declines.
Key Notes
USD/JPY on the back foot for the start of the week, testing the 10-DMA
USD/JPY Forecast: At risk of extending its slide amid risk-off
About the Japanese Q4 Preliminary GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Cabinet Office shows the monetary value of all the goods, services and structures produced in Japan within a given period of time. GDP is a gross measure of market activity because it indicates the pace at which the Japanese economy is growing or decreasing. A high reading or a better than expected number is seen as positive for the JPY, while a low reading is negative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY ignores downbeat preliminary figures of Japan Q4 GDP
USD/JPY declines to 109.80 following the release of Japan’s preliminary fourth quarter (Q4) GDP data as Tokyo opens for Monday trading. The market players seem to emphasize more on the qualitative catalysts than the data as far as the Japanese yen is concerned.
AUD/USD: Stays below 21-day SMA amid coronavirus fears
AUD/USD begins the week with an uptick to 0.6723, currently around 0.6720, at the start of Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote remains below the 21-day SMA level that has been exerting downside pressure on the pair since January 07.
What you need to know for the open: Coronavirus to keep markets on edge
The coronavirus is causing some stall in FX markets and Friday's close leaves a consolidative tone for today's open ahead of key risk events for the Aussie trading as a proxy to the coronavirus driver.
Gold: Firm around two-week top beyond $1580 as risk-off continues
Gold prices stay mildly positive, +0.08%, to $1,583.84 during the early Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal remains on the front foot amid the market’s fears emanating from China’s coronavirus.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.